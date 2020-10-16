The Karma GSe-6 Will Take on Tesla With 300 Miles of Range and a $79,900 Price Tag

A mere two days after Tesla meme boss and founder Elon Musk announced that price drop for the Model S on Twitter, fellow California car startup Karma Automotive has set a price for its upcoming GSe-6 luxury sedan, the company's first full battery electric vehicle. When the car debuts and is delivered to customers in 2021, it'll start at a manufacturer's suggested price of $79,900 before destination, taxes and any government rebates or incentives.

That is, of course, over $10,000 more than the Model S's new, extremely mature price of $69,420—a number chosen not just for the lulz but also to undercut the base Lucid Air's post-tax credit price of $69,900. Nevertheless, a Karma spokesperson says the mildly higher starting price puts the GSe-6 "firmly in Tesla Model S territory for a much sexier ride."

Anywho, Karma hasn't revealed what the GSe-6 will look like outside of a handful of carefully framed teaser shots showing off its orange paint. It does say, however, that it'll retain the design of the Revero GT, a plug-in hybrid which itself is a reworked version of the old Fisker Karma, a car that first hit production way back in 2011.