The New Honda Prelude Doesn’t Have a Transmission. Here’s Why

The new 2026 Honda Prelude bowed last week to some (understandable) whining about the fact that it’s not going to get a manual transmission. Honda calls the coupe’s drivetrain an “eCVT,” but really, the car doesn’t have a transmission at all, because it runs Honda’s two-motor electric hybrid powertrain.

Honda has been doing two-motor hybrids for over a decade, debuting the system on the 2014 Accord Hybrid, and each iteration has been more efficient than the last.

Theoretically, the latest version of the setup should yield EV-like acceleration from low speeds and small-engine economy on the highway without ever needing to be plugged in anywhere. The unique twist for the Prelude is the S+ paddle shifting system, which, when activated, will simulate the sounds and sensations of running through gears in a sequential manual transmission.

As it’s officially pitched by Honda: “With the innovative new Honda S+ Shift system, Prelude delivers the ultimate electrified Honda driving experience with a responsive and engaging shifting simulation, featuring virtual rev-matched downshifts in S+ mode and enhanced engine sounds to increase driver feel and connection with the vehicle.”

Honda

In other words, the “shifting” will be divorced from what the powertrain’s actually doing. It’s the same idea as the fake gearshifts in the fully electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, and people keep telling me that car’s the cat’s pajamas. I drove one and liked but didn’t love it, though I won’t deny that the fake shifting experience was honestly unsettlingly real-feeling. So, as far as a modern car being able to simulate the sensations of shifts without a transmission, it’s definitely possible.

Honda actually has two versions of its fourth-gen two-motor hybrid system now: Parallel Motor Configuration (found in CR-Vs and Accords) and In-Line Motor Configuration (in Civics and, soon, Preludes).

In Parallel Config cars, with two electric motors side-by-side, Honda can fit a large propulsion motor with a high peak speed to improve responsiveness. The parallel motor arrangement also lets the CR-V use an additional direct-drive gear set with a low-speed clutch, which allows for light towing and improves low-speed power, and potentially, traction over rougher terrain.

The In-Line Config is better packaged for smaller vehicles. With the Civic, and soon Prelude, there are also two electric motors, but one drives the wheels while the other is powered by the VTEC gas engine that drives, or essentially charges, the battery.

Propulsion comes from a single-speed gearbox connected to the traction motor. Honda’s system doesn’t move the Civic using the gas engine and electric motor at the same time, but the gas engine provides power to the wheels through a clutch when it’s most efficient, like at highway cruising speeds. We expect the same in the Prelude.

As Honda explains: “In all vehicles powered by the two-motor hybrid system, the gasoline engine can be decoupled from the rest of the hybrid powertrain and operate only as needed. Depending on the state of battery charge and other parameters, it will automatically shut off during deceleration and when the vehicle is at a stop or operating under battery power. When needed, the gasoline engine restarts automatically, without action from the driver.”

So “eCVT” is kind of a misnomer—there’s no gear ratio variability here at all. It’s a direct drive system powered by an electric motor or a gasoline engine, and its behavior is dictated by a Power Control Unit (PCU).

In reading up on Honda’s propulsion plans for the Prelude, I realized it’s conceptually similar to something much more exotic: the Direct Drive system wielded by the mighty 1,500-horsepower Koenigsegg Regera.

That car also has a combustion engine with an electric motor on the crank, which can act as a drive motor or a charger for the battery. The torque-converting lock-up system is a lot more extreme on the K’segg, unsurprisingly, but the organization of power allocation is broadly the same. The Drive did a whole explainer video on the Swedish hypercar version with Christian von Koenigsegg himself years ago, which you should check out right here:

Are you finding yourself more optimistic about the Honda Prelude being able to deliver a sporty driving experience now that you know Koenigsegg has validated this powertrain idea?

I’ll reserve judgment for a test drive myself, but I do think people are focusing on the wrong things as excuses to dismiss Honda’s new coupe. The new ‘Lude stands to be much more efficient, vastly safer, more comfortable, better-handling, and I’m sure, faster than the last one from 25 years ago. It’s funny that the peak horsepower figure hasn’t really changed from the Y2K-era model, but with more torque and a lot more technology, I have a feeling this new entry-level grand tourer will be a pretty cool proposition for people who don’t need a four-door.

