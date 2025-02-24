Mercedes-AMG Will Give the C63 Its V8 Back After All: Report

Enthusiasts cried foul after the Mercedes-AMG C63 downsized from a twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 to a hybrid system built around a 2.0-liter turbo-four. Executives initially replied with “deal with it,” and AMG’s CEO “definitively denied” the rumors claiming that the V8 was coming back, but it sounds like they may have changed their mind. V8 power will return to the C63 in the next couple of years, according to a recent report.

Citing anonymous sources within Mercedes-Benz, British magazine Autocar wrote that the new V8 that AMG has confirmed it’s developing will land between the C63’s flared fenders in 2026. Official details about the engine aren’t available, but the publication’s sources claim it will “lean heavily” on the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that powered the last-generation C63 and that’s still found in several AMG models, including the SL63.

If that’s accurate, it means the eight-cylinder will be comprehensively updated but not entirely new. One of the bigger changes detailed by Autocar is a shift from a cross-plane crankshaft to a flat-plane crankshaft. This change will give the V8 improved throttle response and a higher redline. It will also allow engineers to use a smaller crankcase, which should mean that the V8 could fit neatly into cars not developed with such an engine in mind, like the current-generation C-Class. AMG reportedly plans to rely on an artificial sound generator to bring back some of the exhaust burble that will be lost with the flat-plane crank, but we don’t think that’s really needed. It’s a V8, and that should be enough to keep enthusiasts happy.

Mild-hybrid 48-volt technology will keep fuel economy in check while injecting bursts of electrified power into the driveline. Figures such as horsepower, torque, and weight remain under wraps, however; The V8 is currently being developed, and AMG hasn’t commented on the rumor.

For context, the current-gen C63 uses a plug-in hybrid drivetrain that consists of a 2.0-liter turbo-four, a rear-mounted electric motor, and a 6.1-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack. The drivetrain is rated at 671 horsepower and 752 lb-ft of torque, which are massive figures, but the C63 weighs nearly 4,800 pounds. Its 3,900-pound predecessor’s twin-turbo V8 made 503 horses and 516 lb-ft of twist in S tune.

Despite the generous bump in power, the new C63 hasn’t struck a chord with buyers. The consensus is that it’s quick but it lacks character. In Germany, a tuner named Vuk Manufaktur even found a way to retrofit a current-generation C63 with a V8. The C63 has historically been one of AMG’s best-selling models, and the switch from a V8 to hybrid power has caused “a significant drop in sales,” according to Autocar.

Keep in mind that nothing is official yet. This is still a rumor, and Mercedes-AMG wouldn’t comment on it.

“Mercedes-AMG is developing a new V8 engine. However, please understand we do not discuss future product plans,” a spokesperson told us.

The CLE63 scheduled to make its debut by the end of 2025 will inaugurate the new engine, according to the same report, so we shouldn’t have to wait long to learn more. If the rumor is accurate, it will be interesting to see whether the V8 replaces the C63’s hybrid system or if the two will be sold side by side. It’s not too far-fetched to speculate that the V8 may not be offered in markets like Europe, where emissions regulations are stricter.

Over in Munich, BMW has already confirmed that the next-gen M3 will be offered with both a straight-six engine and an electric powertrain.

