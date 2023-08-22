It’s Over: Mercedes-AMG CEO Says V8 Won’t Return to C63, E63 Models

During an interview with The Drive at Monterey Car Week, Schiebe said he can "definitively deny" that Mercedes-AMG would be bringing V8 power back to high-performance C-Class and E-Class models. That means the C63 will soldier on with its four-cylinder plug-in hybrid powertrain, which has been criticized by some due to its weight and complexity, while the upcoming E63 is slated to get an electrified inline-six setup. Schiebe added that AMG believes it's made the right call with both cars considering where the market is headed.

"I don’t like to talk about other manufacturers, but it seems like there are many more performance hybrids coming to the market now. Or at least they’ve been announced," he said. "So I think we were right when we said, let’s go in that direction."

The 2023 Mercedes-AMG C63 S with the four-cylinder hybrid powertrain. Mercedes-AMG

Of course, it's not necessarily the hybrid tech people have been questioning, but the decision to downsize the engines in a segment where emotions matter for buyers. For example, while BMW has confirmed the next-generation M5 will be a plug-in hybrid, all reports indicate it will keep the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 shared with the BMW XM.

Schiebe emphasized that for the next few years at least, internal combustion will remain in new AMG cars as hybrid assistance becomes more common. The company is "still improving the ICE cars," in his words, and models like the new 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT coupe, SL convertible, and S63 sedan will stick with V8s as long as possible. He hinted that with the typical model cycle lasting about seven years for Mercedes, you can expect AMG V8s to remain on offer in at least some form until the end of the decade.

But otherwise, AMG's electrification plan is moving full speed ahead, with the process of developing its fully-unique AMG.EA electric vehicle platform well underway. With that in mind, the C63's turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid powertrain is indeed here for the long haul.