Watch the 2024 Mercedes E-Class Wagon Absolutely Fly Around the Nurburgring

Super wagons are not dead yet, at least in the research and development offices of Mercedes-Benz. Two variants of the next-generation 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon were caught testing uncamouflaged at the Nürburgring, and the engineers testing them were pushing the non-AMG estates to their tire squealing limits.

In a video posted by Car Spy Media on YouTube, two different E-Class Wagons were being flogged; one white and the other silver. The normally busy Nürburgring is empty, clearly closed for industry sessions that automakers reserve to test new cars in tough conditions. Though the Nordschleife is somewhat infamous for making cars ride poorly—the track is extremely bumpy and technical—making it a good test ground to test suspension calibrations and refine handling while retaining a supple ride.

What’s interesting is that the two cars have different suspension setups and are an uncamouflaged look at the next-generation E-Class Wagon (though the sedan has been revealed in full). The white car has a much stiffer suspension with little visible body motion, though it isn’t stiff or indicative of an AMG product. It also lacks the huge air dams, aero, and sound that an AMG would have with a quiet four-cylinder hum coming from it, though Mercedes has done that to themselves with the new Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance using that same four-popper.

The silver car is much more fun to watch. It is rolling, pitching, and diving, giving an extremely clear language of speed. It’s much softer than the white wagon and is very much not a sporty model that’s being tested. Still, it is being tuned with the possibility that a German parent might take their family wagon to the track. I can only speculate, but the silver car looks closer in suspension calibration and tire choice to the previous E450 All Terrain, which is a small hope that it will come back.

It’s unclear if the wagon will come back to the U.S. for this new generation. But if it does, just know that it was tested on the Nürburgring.