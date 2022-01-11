2022 Mercedes-AMG SL First Drive Review: Still Makes You Feel Like a Movie Star

Then came subsequent SLs in the late '50s. Only the crème de la crème were seen driving these. Think of Grace Kelly, an American actress who went on to become the Princess of Monaco. Her ride of choice? An SL. Over time, the list of luminaries grew to include Frank Sinatra, Princess Diana, Bob Marley, John Travolta, Burt Reynolds, and Elton John all becoming SL owners at one point or another. I can't think of another car that's attracted this level of diversity. A Ferrari, Mustang, or Camaro? Not even close. Perhaps only the Porsche 911 is on the same level.
Nearly 70 years since its inception, the legendary Mercedes SL returns for a seventh generation—and boy does it have big shoes to fill. But with all-new styling, tech, and muscle under the hood, it aims to attract a younger, techier, and slightly more active audience than before. One thing is certain: This SL isn't quite the same as your grandpa's SL.
For starters, it will be exclusively produced by Mercedes-AMG, not Mercedes-Benz, meaning there's no plebian base model. It will be offered solely as an SL55 or SL63, though unlike before, the numerical denotation is purely for hierarchal purposes, as they're both powered by the same twin-turbo V8 engine. Also, it'll only be offered with a power-folding soft top and all-wheel drive, but more on that later.
Design
Under the glitzy metallic paint sits a completely new aluminum body shell developed specifically for "roadster" architecture (or at least Mercedes' definition of roadster), which underpins the 2+2 convertible. Mercedes claims that not one single component has been carried over from the previous SL, nor the AMG GT—which the new SL looks slightly similar to.