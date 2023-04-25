2024 Mercedes E-Class Launches With Passenger Side Screen for TikTok and Zoom Calls

The 2024 Mercedes E-Class is here and surprise, surprise: It looks like a longer C-Class (or a shorter S-Class). Under its smooth new sheet metal lies a genuinely fresh interior design and Mercedes' latest in-cabin tech. This includes an updated MBUX infotainment system with a passenger-side screen, which is all the rage now in luxury models.

The most noticeable design changes are at the front, where the 2024 E-Class' new headlights have a little wave at the bottom that visually distinguishes it from the S-Class. It also gets illuminated grille trim, new taillights, and flush door handles. Aside from those few changes, though, it's going to be hard to tell from its upclass sibling unless you're a true aficionado.

Inside, the E-Class separates itself from the pack. Its dashboard is closer to that of the electric EQE SUV, with a horizontal center screen that lacks the waterfall effect of the S-Class and C-Class. It also has unique front air vents that follow the contour of the screens and dash trim. Optional is a passenger-side screen that can be used for streaming any sort of media, such as music or movies, and uses a camera-based system to make sure the driver doesn't look over at it while going down the road. Apps such as TikTok and Angry Birds are also available for passengers.

There are a few big additions to Mercedes's new MBUX infotainment system, one of which is its ability to take selfies or make Zoom calls while the car is stationary. Another new feature is the E-Class's ability to set start-up routines, which the car can remember and complete on its own. Mercedes' example was to set the seat heaters on and the ambient lighting color to orange if the temp drops below 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Owners can also come up with names for certain customized routines, which are then requested either through the main screen or via voice commands. Mercedes also wants AI to learn your own personal routines and help repeat them for you, making life easier.

Two E-Class models will be available in the U.S. at launch: the Mercedes E350 4Matic and E450 4Matic, both of which use 48-volt mild-hybrid systems with integrated starter generators. The E350 uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque and its ISG helps provide a temporary boost of 22 horsepower and 148 pound-feet. The larger E450 uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six with 375 horsepower and 369 pound-feet.

All E-Class models are available with optional air suspension through the Technology package, which also comes with rear-axle steering. However, steel springs are standard on both E-Class models.

Mercedes didn't reveal exactly when the E-Class would hit the road but it did say that sales would start in 2023. No pricing has been announced but considering the current Mercedes E350 starts at $57,900, a $60,000 price tag wouldn't be surprising.