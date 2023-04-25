750-HP Ripsaw From ‘Fast & Furious 8’ Heads To Auction With No Reserve

The Fast and The Furious and its innumerable spinoffs have become famous for showcasing outrageous machinery. The eighth installment didn't disappoint, with a rugged tracked vehicle taking to the screen in a flurry of ice and a hail of bullets. Now, that very vehicle could soon be yours via an upcoming Mecum auction.

According to the auction listing, the tracked machine in question is a Howe & Howe Ripsaw prototype. Originally built by two brothers as a home project, it later developed into a capable remotely-operated military vehicle intended for recon and light combat roles. It's a tracked vehicle, not a tank, but most people don't notice the difference. As seen in Fast & Furious 8: The Fate of the Furious, this model features a Duramax diesel engine delivering a mighty 750 horsepower, capable of pushing the Ripsaw up to a top speed of 60 mph.

Mecum Auctions

As one of the original Ripsaw prototypes, it came in at a build cost of approximately $750,000. The vehicle was previously purchased from a museum that works with Universal Studios and comes with a certificate of authenticity. In addition to its work on the eighth film of the Fast saga, it also appeared in GI Joe.

If you've watched the films, you'll know the Ripsaw is a mean machine capable of some impressive feats. Its appearance in F8 demonstrated that well, with the Ripsaw smashing through snowdrifts and turning tight donuts on the ice. It goes without saying, but the Ripsaw won't come with any of the movie armament intact.

It bears noting that this Ripsaw is a relatively spartan affair. There's a pair of barebones racing seats and harnesses, along with some switches and loose wiring to handle starting and running the engine. Steering is via a crude yoke, with a go pedal mounted inside on the frame. It's fitted with an automatic Allison transmission, which eases the driving experience to a degree.

Of course, if that's not to your liking, you can always purchase a brand-new Ripsaw F4 instead. Howe & Howe builds the vehicles in a luxury configuration for buyers looking for a supremely capable tracked off-roading vehicle. As for the military versions, production is handled by Textron Systems. If you're not the head of a U.S.-aligned nation, don't bet on getting access to one of those anytime soon.

If you fancy a bid on the Ripsaw prototype, it will appear at the Indy 2023 Mecum Auction, running from May 12 to May 20. Estimated pricing is between $150,000 and $180,000, but it's notably listed with no reserve. In any case, if you manage to score the Ripsaw, you should be welcome for life at your local Cars and Coffee. Even better, if they deny you entry, you can probably just park on the other cars anyway.