2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA: Bigger Screen, Updated Infotainment

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class is a familiar coupe-sedan in the luxury automaker’s stable by now but lacked a key feature the rest of the lineup already has. This year, the smallest sedan in the stable gets a much larger, standard 10.25-inch touchscreen, 10.25-inch driver information cluster, and the newest infotainment control system, which Mercedes-Benz calls “MBUX,” as part of a mild overhaul for the aging sedan this year. New for the top end, the AMG CLA 45 gets a small power boost, up to 416 horsepower, and a faster top speed, up to 167 mph. The updated 2024 CLA-Class will arrive in the U.S. this spring. Pricing hasn’t yet been announced.

Mercedes-Benz CLA 250

Like the 2023 version, the new 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 is equipped with front-wheel drive as standard, or with optional all-wheel drive, which Mercedes calls 4Matic. Equipped with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine and integrated starter generator, the CLA 250 makes 221 hp and 258 pound-feet of torque that motivates the sedan up to 60 mph from a standstill in 6.3 seconds. Dimensionally, the CLA hasn’t changed; it’s still a relatively small, sleek four-door sedan with a dramatic roofline that eats into headroom for rear passengers. The related GLA crossover is better for carrying people, but the CLA has always been the stylish pick.

Inside, the standard twin 10.25-inch screens dominate attention inside the cramped cabin. Mercedes offers Dolby Atmos sound in its Burmester package as an option inside the CLA, which frankly probably sounds amazing in the small confines. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are equipped this year now, and there’s an additional USB-C charging port available, too.

The AMG CLA 35 and AMG CLA 45 were similarly overhauled with MBUX and larger screens, alongside a revised powerplant for the CLA 45. Like last year, the CLA 35 warms up the turbo-four to 302 hp and 295 lb-ft, which enables a 0-60 sprint in 4.8 seconds. All-wheel drive is standard in the AMG models. The AMG CLA 45 gets a respectable 34 hp power bump, up to 416 hp, from the same busy little four-pot and a twin-scroll turbo. The AMG CLA 45 sprints up to 60 mph in 4 seconds flat, according to Mercedes. Both AMG models now sport a Performance steering wheel with AMG Drive Unit buttons, which is new for 2024.