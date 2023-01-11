Listen to This C8 Corvette Equipped With a Handmade Titanium Exhaust System

The C8 Chevy Corvette truly changed the game when it first launched. Chevy pulled off a world-beating, mid-engine V8 sports car for less money than a decently equipped 5 Series. The C8's 6.2-liter V8 makes 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, making it more than capable of taking on some of the world's best sports cars. What separates it from the pack is its small-block V8, which sounds different from Europe's best exotics. But while it sounds great from the factory, it sounds gnarly with the aftermarket exhaust shown in this video.

YouTubers SchwaaFilms modified C8 Corvette Z51 with Ryft's new exhaust and took it down the Vegas strip. And lemme tell ya; it's loud. The stock V8 is already wake-your-neighbors loud but the Ryft system cranks that up to 11. More important than volume, though, Ryft's exhaust doesn't change the stock V8's classic American sound profile. It just makes it even angrier. Some aftermarket exhausts just add volume, but this one appears to make the V8 sound cleaner and more aggressive while still keeping its signature Corvette rumble.

According to Ryft, its Corvette exhaust system is handmade and achieves its clean sound from its proprietary "Velocity Loops." Being entirely made from titanium, the Ryft exhaust shaves some weight off the Corvette, and its freer flowing design increases power a bit, though official figures aren't listed. If you want a Ryft exhaust for your C8, it will set you back $6,300.

The way an exhaust's pipes look shouldn't be the main reason why you buy a system, but the round quad pipes of the Ryft exhaust do look better than the stock units. I never realized how much the 'Vette needs round pipes until watching this video. The C8 is angular enough, it doesn't need any more right angles—but that's my opinion. The spoiler on this Corvette is also really working for me. It gives me Ferrari F8 Tributo vibes, and I'm diggin' it.