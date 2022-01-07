Honda K24-Swapped C6 Corvette Is Going to Break People’s Brains

We see a lot of unconventional engine swaps here at The Drive, and they all make you wonder, "Why would you go and do that?" From a 2JZ in a tractor to a Tesla with a 6.2-liter V8, some of these projects raise eyebrows, while others just get people upset. This latest one—I'll cut right to the chase—is of the latter variety. Personally, I think it's great. Corvette purists? Maybe not so much.

Yes, a few enthusiasts out of a shop in Georgia called Unruly Motorsports decided that their C6 Corvette just wasn't cutting it in stock form. The 6.0-liter LS2 wasn't what the doctor ordered, I guess. What they're much more interested in is installing a turbocharged, four-cylinder K24 from Honda. In fact, they're doing that as I write this.

I spoke to Kevin Prescott, one of the brains behind the operation along with his friend Austin Brown that's turning the stock 'Vette into a Honda-powered drag racer. He says he's doing it simply out of fondness for the Japanese automaker's tough little four-cylinder engine, and a love for racing under the lights. As far as the negative backlash goes, he doesn't get it. "I don't understand why everybody's taking it [so] personal," he told me, clearly amused. "It's not their car."