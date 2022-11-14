This Ford Model A Hot Rod Limo For Sale Is Perfect for Your Punk Rock Prom Night

If you ever wanted to know what sort of limo James Hetfield would ride around in if he ever became president, look no further. This hot rod stretch-limo is custom-made, built by combining two early '30s Ford Model As, and it's currently for sale on Craigslist, in Southern California.

To make this hot rod limo, two Model A Ford chassis were combined, along with most of their bodies. The front fenders are from a Model A, while the rear bodywork is custom. The entire body is made from steel and it has a long slick-top roof, so there will be no standing up through the sunroof in this limo. It's painted in a two-tone Champagne and Charcoal color scheme, the former for the main body and the latter for the fenders, and it has wire wheels wrapped in whitewall tires.

Inside, it's a typical hot rod, with an all-black leather interior, a black-painted dashboard, and a custom three-spoke steering wheel. However, because it's also a limo, it has a long bench seat that spans on side of the interior, along with black window trim, and LED light bars. It looks like it was designed for Axl Rose's bachelor party.

Powering the hot-rod limo is a Ford 460 cubic-inch V8, which makes 375 horsepower, according to the seller. It's paired with a three-speed Ford C6 automatic transmission, which sends power to the rear axle via a super long driveshaft. It also gets side pipe exhausts, which exit just behind the rear door. It even has air conditioning for both the front and rear cabins. Sitting on the rear bumper is a gloss black trunk, which I assume is filled with nothing but a pair of pearl-grip pistols and a bottle of whiskey.

The seller claims there's over $80,000 invested into this build and that there were only 49 miles put on it since it's been done. It does look to be in fantastic condition, with no visible signs of wear. They're asking $75,000 for this hot-rod limo, which seems like a lot of money. But if you're into looking like Tommy Lee's prom date limo driver, maybe it's worth it.