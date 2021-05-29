1930s Isky Roadster Was Assembled Back When Hot Rods Were Called Soup Jobs

Two weeks ago, Conejo Valley Cars & Coffee named hometown legend Ed Iskanderian “Car Guy of the Century.” That title is not bestowed very often–it’s the first time for this particular enthusiast group–and it’s fitting for the founder of Isky Racing Cams, who will turn 100 in July. Iskanderian's first hot rod, a Model T, now sits in a place of honor in the Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed in Lincoln, Nebraska. "People always ask me why I’m so excited about this car," museum curator Tim Matthews told me. "There are a lot of spectacular things in this museum, but if the cars in this museum were like baseball cards, this is like the Babe Ruth rookie card. It’s a car that belongs to a guy who helped form the industry and helped it grow as a hobby and an industry."

Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed

This post is part of our ongoing museum series, which was created to bring the stories from museums around the world to The Drive readers. Check out our previous posts in the series about a restored 1921 Duesenberg Model A, a drag-racing 1937 Willys, and James Hetfield's Art Deco hot rod. Iskanderian said in an interview that back in the 30s, “you could buy a Model T for ten dollars, take it home, and take it apart.” Isky knows this from experience: he bought a Model T Ford on Essex frame rails from a buddy and swapped out the broken four-pot for a V8 from a 1932 Ford. It's fitted with rare Maxi F cylinder heads and a custom-built manifold; my favorite part of the Model T is the flying skull hood ornament Iskanderian molded with his own hands in his high school shop class. “He built the Isky back in the 30s when he was a boy, between 1936 and 1937,” Matthews says. “It was built before people really knew how to build hot rods. You couldn’t read in magazines now to do it. You couldn’t look it up on the internet. Back in those days, 100 miles per hour was cooking, and he drove it to 120, which was really something in the lake beds.” In the genesis of hot rodding, the cars weren’t called hot rods, they were called gow jobs or soup jobs. Isky had heard around town that he needed to go to the Muroc lake bed, and he tinkered with his car to race. There weren’t any racing teams out there; it was more of a hobby. A fairly dangerous one, too, although it was safer (and certainly for pedestrians) than street racing.

