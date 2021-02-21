Jan Opperman's VPJ-2 IndyCar Has a Colorful History Just Like Its Larger-Than-Life Driver

The names Mario Andretti and Al Unser are household names even if you have never watched an Indianapolis 500 race. One of their teammates for the 1974 season was Jan Opperman, a former dirt driver who led an intriguing life that led him to the door of Speedy Bill Smith, the founder of Speedway Motors and on the path to IndyCar racing. The Vel's Parnelli Jones Racing car that Opperman raced in that first season is polished and on display at the Speedway Motors’ Museum of American Speed. The VPJ-2 was built in 1973 and powered by a 159 cubic inch four-cylinder Offenhauser that made 800 race horsepower.

Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed

This post is part of our ongoing museum series, which was created to bring the stories from museums around the world to The Drive readers. Check out our previous post in the series about a restored 1921 Duesenberg Model A. Opperman was racing 100 sprint races a year in the dirt when he approached team owner Parnelli Jones in Indianapolis and asked him if he was interested in another driver. Jones had heard of Opperman and decided to give him a chance to race with Andretti and Unser. He had one requirement, though: Opperman needed to cut his hippie-length hair and clean up for the corporate sponsors. “Jan headed to the barber’s chair and when he was finished, Jones looked him over and said, ‘Nope, that is not going to work,’” Museum of American Speed historian Bob Mays told me. “So Jan had to get it cut twice in the same day.” Some fans who knew Opperman as a free-spirited personality who wore jeans, moccasins, and his trademark beat-up cowboy hat (that he wore in honor of his brother, who had died in a sprint race in 1970) weren't crazy about the changes. But it was a big deal for his fans in Nebraska, because no one from there had made the Indy 500 in 50 or so years. Opperman was their hometown boy, as he had gotten his first big break with Bill Smith’s team in the late 60s when he moved from California to Nebraska with his family. "I know it seemed to a lot of people that I had to sell out or cop out on myself to race at Indianapolis," Opperman said during an interview afterward, "but I like that kind of racing. Cutting my hair and wearing a clean uniform was a very cheap price to pay for that experience.”

