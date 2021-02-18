To be born an oil prince is to be born into a competition over who can buy the biggest and possibly stupidest truck. At this point, it's a wonder the Saudi royal family hasn't thrown convention to the wind, and started just driving diesel locomotives with tires. Perhaps the reason they don't is that they remember the Russian military building such a vehicle, only to learn the hard way that a train with tires isn't the greatest idea.

Our story begins in the summer of 2002 at Kolomna Locomotive Works, which Ex-RoadMedia.ru reports was ordered by the Russian Ministry of Defense to build an ultra heavy-duty, multi-axle off-roader. Its alleged purpose was to experiment with all-wheel steering and drive systems on a multi-axle vehicle, though PopMech.ru reports the resulting machine may have also been intended to serve as a mobile power station. Whatever the case, Kolomna began constructing a machine from two wildly different vehicles sharing the same purpose as the last Russian 12-wheeled mega-truck we examined: Carting around missiles.