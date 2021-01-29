What Car Stuff Would You Spend Your GameStop Bucks On?

As I'm sure you've already heard, a bunch of Redditors finally made up for years of undervalued GameStop trade-ins by, quite poetically, overvaluing GameStop stock. A short squeeze orchestrated by members of the r/wallstreetbets subreddit caused the otherwise struggling video game retailer's share price to soar over the past week or so to the dismay of hedge fund short sellers, even causing trading platforms like Robinhood, TD Ameritrade, and Schwab to controversially restrict trading on GameStop and AMC. The phenomenon has also affected the share prices of other short-heavy, meme-worthy companies like Nokia, Build-a-Bear, American Airlines, and Tootsie Roll. GameStop, a company that consistently traded at under $20 per share for the past several years, approached $500 at one point on Thursday. According to Reuters, this whole circus cost U.S. short-sellers almost $71 billion across 5,000 retail trading firms.

For those of you who still have no idea of what's going on or how any of this works, all you need to know is that a bunch of amateurs on the internet figured out a way to take a whole lot of money from wealthy Wall Streeters through entirely legal means. This got us curious: Did any of y'all happen to cash in on this? And if so, what car-related things (or, for the serious troll-vestors, entire cars) are you gonna buy as a reward?