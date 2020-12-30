At $631B, Tesla Is Now Worth More Than the Next Top 6 Car Companies Combined

All-electric automaker Tesla has a weird relationship with its stock price. Owners, investors, and even CEO Elon Musk are imbued with how the company's financials perform, and that has led the California-based company to skyrocket in value despite its relatively moderate-volume output. Now, Tesla has become not only the most valuable car company in the world but also more valuable than the next six automakers combined with a valuation of $631.29 billion at the time of writing. Worldwide, that means Tesla is more valuable than Toyota, Volkswagen, Daimler, and General Motors, plus China-based BYD and NIO which are also publicly traded on the U.S. stock market. And Tesla's value becomes even more apparent by looking at automakers who actively conduct consumer-facing business in the U.S., as that trades BYD and NIO for Ferrari, BMW, and Honda.

Graph via The Drive When taking into account automakers who do business in the U.S., Tesla's value is more than the top seven combined.

Graph via The Drive