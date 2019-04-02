The World's Longest Electric Bus Will Soon Go Into Service in Colombia

China's BYD claims to have built the world's longest electric bus. It's called the K12A, it stretches 88 feet long and requires accordion-hinged articulated sections in order to negotiate corners. It can carry up to 250 passengers, has a top speed of 40 miles per hour, and can travel up to 186 miles per single full charge, according to BYD.

The massive vehicle was built for Colombia's TransMilenio bus rapid transit system. Bus rapid transit places buses on dedicated rights of way, allowing them to avoid traffic and attain higher average speed. It's supposed to offer many of the advantages of traditional rail rapid-transit systems, such as subways or light rail, but at a comparatively lower cost.

In addition to making buses, BYD (short for "Build Your Dreams") is one of China's largest automakers. The company has failed so far to crack the United States market with its passenger cars, but it has sold electric buses Stateside. BYD has a factory north of Los Angeles, California which has built buses for a handful of U.S. transit agencies, as well as Stanford University and Facebook, according to the company.