The Soviets Built a 12-Wheeled Mega Truck With a 42.4L Engine and 220-Ton Carrying Capacity

Be it sheer scale, or simply having more wheels than most terrestrial creatures have legs, some ultra heavy-duty vehicles just don't compute. The brain can struggle to comprehend a cab being that small in proportion to something like a tire. One such confounding vehicle was the Soviet MAZ-7904, a mammoth missile carrier that fortunately never fulfilled its intended purpose.

Built in 1983, the MAZ-7904 was apparently constructed under cover of being a transporter for the Energia, the Buran space shuttle's lift vehicle, but was instead meant to support the Soviet ICBM program. Measuring over 105 feet long, 22 feet wide and 11 feet high, the MAZ-7904 weighed about 140 tons on its own and was designed for payloads of up to 220 tons. That would've given it a gross vehicle weight more than twice that of the heaviest tank ever built, the Panzer VIII Maus.