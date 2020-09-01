Watch a Giant RC Plane Launch a Flying Soviet Space Shuttle Mid-Air

On its surface, scale modeling is one of those hobbies that sounds like a cheap way to have fun with motor vehicles. It's a tiny car, plane, or train—how much could it cost? As it turns out, shocking amounts of money.

People can drop thousands on detailed brass locomotives that fit in the palm of your hand or building remote-controlled airplanes with real combustion engines. Imagine, then, what kind of money and time it takes to build not just a flying replica of the world's heaviest plane, but one that can launch a flying version of the Soviet Union's space shuttle from. If you think that sounds like a job for the Swiss, you'd be right, as we're featuring the work of a Switzerland-based modeler named Hans Bühr.

Bühr is the brain behind a roughly 1:25-scale model of the Antonov An-225 Mriya, a Soviet-era heavy cargo plane with six jet engines and the biggest wingspan of any plane in service today—yes, the one example ever completed is still flying in 2020. The Swiss modeler's 11.5-foot, 26-pound Antonov isn't the biggest known flight-capable An-225 replica, but it is the only one capable of launching a flying rendition of the Buran, the USSR's stillborn copy of NASA's space shuttle.