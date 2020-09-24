Enjoy 20 Years of Nürburgring Wipeouts In One Incredible Mega-Compilation

The most fascinating one I've seen to-date is this one-hour, 18-minute-long supercut of 20 years of wipeouts from 1993 to 2013. It has absolutely everything you could ever hope to see in a 'Ring video, from Radwood-era youngtimers to cool stuff from earlier this decade.

There's what appears to be a Porsche 911 GT2 that overshoots the corner but holds it at just 3:19 in, shooting back onto the pavement like it's no big deal. Even a Ferrari F40 boops the barrier at 31:47 in. Everything you can imagine from Volkswagen Golfs to a drop-top Benz straight-lines some corners through the grass. A too-low BMW completely wrecks the front end of his car doing just that. Needless to say, the Jeep Wrangler fared a lot better when it went off-roading.

There's even a glorious beater with "THE PACE CAR" written on the roof. I wouldn't recommend following it into the grass, though.

This also shows how laissez-faire the 'Ring used to be. One car right at the start rips a burnout for the crowd. Spectators would rush to overturn flipped cars, not unlike what you'd still see at rally races today. There's even a bit of drifting, which still happens, although it's officially a big no-no.

There's plenty of near-misses, too. I audibly no no no NO NO'd at the screen at a Porsche 968 in here along with the 944 Cabriolet with a very brave, very cramped back seat passenger.