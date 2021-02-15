Even in the era of the e-scooter's ascendance, earning one's driving license remains a rite of passage to many American teens. It signifies the freedom to travel independently of one's parents; still a major developmental milestone. But while many young drivers don't get their permits until age 16, and their full licenses at 18, a handful of states allow kids as young as 14 to drive completely on their own. This freedom may sound like every teenager's dream, but not all dreams are sweet. Some are nightmares, and living through one is almost a requisite for attaining what some states call the "hardship" license.

Hardship licenses are a rare class of permit available to teens as young as 14 years old in the 13 U.S. States highlighted green in the map below. As their name suggests, qualifying for one requires extreme circumstances, which vary widely by state, but as a rule of thumb, it requires adolescents to be saddled with unusual responsibilities for their age—such as operate farm vehicles, drive themselves to school in areas with poor bus coverage, or shuttle family members with debilitating physical conditions to get healthcare.