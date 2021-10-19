Andretti-Sauber Deal Could Deliver America's Next F1 Driver

There have been a couple of high-profile transfers from Formula One to IndyCar recently, but it's pretty rare to see it the other way around—at least in the modern era. Back when drivers swapped between series, you'd see a lot more of this, with Fernando Alonso being the only name to have done so recently. This makes the prospect of an American F1 driver seem even more distant, though rumors claim that IndyCar's young star Colton Herta could change that.

More than a rumor, there's a genuine possibility this could change thanks to Andretti Autosport (who currently employs Herta in IndyCar), as the legendary American racing family/franchise is reportedly on the hunt to buy an F1 team. Again, rumors allege there's a good chance it could be Sauber, which is currently badged as Alfa Romeo. Buying an existing F1 team, rather than starting their own, has many incentives, namely avoiding a $200-million "anti-dilution" fee from the FIA.

If Andretti were to actually buy the team, then you can be sure that there'll be interest in having an American driver on the grid. Herta very well might be the guy.

Herta currently qualifies for a Super License—the permit needed to chuck an F1 car around—because although he falls short of the 40 points usually needed for the license approval, a relaxation of rules under COVID-19 (due to the difficulty of participating in junior series) means he's over the 30-point threshold needed. So if he's smart, he'll get the paperwork to the FIA as fast as possible and start thinking about the number of zeros he wants on the end of his paycheck.

Herta previously raced in junior series in Europe, so he isn't too alien to the world of F1. Back in 2016, he was Lando Norris' teammate in British F3, which is a pretty wild thing to think about given they're both at the top of their respective games just five years later.