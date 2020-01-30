IndyCar, NASCAR Racer John Andretti Dies at 56 After Long Battle With Cancer

The Andretti Autosport organization confirmed Thursday afternoon that American racing driver John Andretti died aged 56 after a long battle with cancer. The popular IndyCar and NASCAR racer was the nephew of racing legend Mario Andretti.

Andretti completed 12 starts at the famous Indy 500, placing as high as fifth place during the grueling 1991 edition. In NASCAR, however, is where Andretti felt more at home, racking up 393 starts between 1993 and 2010 with a variety of championship-contenting teams. He scored two premier class victories and multiple podiums, the first coming in July 1997 at Daytona International Speedway for Cale Yarborough Motorsports, and the second one in 1999 at Martinsville Speedway at the wheel of Richard Petty's No. 43 car.

“We will forever carry with us John’s genuine spirit of helping others first and himself second,” read the statement from Andretti Autosport.