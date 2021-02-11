This Heavily Armed and Armored Truck Protected Canada’s WWII Nuclear Secret

Seabiscuit, to most people, is the name of a famous racehorse, one christened for the rock-hard baked good. Tough stuff they both may have been, though, neither had anything on Seabiscuit the armored truck, a security vehicle Canada employed to protect its role in the United States' wartime nuclear weapons program, the Manhattan Project.

According to Canada's History, Seabiscuit was constructed in 1940 or earlier by Consolidated Mining and Smelting, or CM&S, which used it as security for its rural plant in Trail, British Columbia. This facility in 1942 was supposedly the only one in North America capable of producing deuterium oxide, or heavy water. This liquid was visually identical to water but 11 percent heavier, and with chemical properties that make it useful for enriching radioactive substances needed in nuclear weapons. Such was its importance that the Allies kept its manufacture highly secretive, classifying it under Project 9 in the case of the Trail, B.C. plant, and disrupting German production with a series of special operations.