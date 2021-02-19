The LARC-LX was designed by R. G. LeTourneau, the same mad dreamer behind the U.S. military's massive off-road land trains, and it was the largest wheeled amphibious vehicle ever made up until that point. Entering service in 1952, it saw its first combat action in Vietnam in 1967 and was used by the Army for just short of 50 years. Over time, the military sold some of them off to the public as they were gradually retired, so surprisingly, a lot of them are still around and running just fine. Today, they're used for everything from joyrides to real marine logistics.

If you're the U.S. Army and you need to get all kinds of personnel or equipment from a boat onto a beach, you need a landing craft. When you need to get a lot of personnel or equipment from a boat onto a beach, you need a very big landing craft. These days, that sort of job is handled by massive hovercraft, but before those came along, the perfect solution had four wheels and 1,000 horsepower.

Originally called the BARC, the 100-ton behemoth was powered by four Detroit Diesel 6-71 engines producing 265-horsepower apiece, with each engine driving one wheel. Thanks to more-than 1,000 combined horsepower, the LARC-LX was capable of 15 mph over land or 7.5 mph at sea when empty, despite its immense weight. Those speeds go down a bit when it's carrying a payload of 60 to 100 tons, of course.

Interestingly, all four wheels could steer independently. That meant the LARC-LX could turn especially tight by turning the front and rear axle in opposite directions—similar to a new S-Class—or it could "crab walk" like the new Hummer EV, moving sideways while also moving ahead. That was handy for making the 60-foot-long, 26-foot wide, and nearly 20-foot tall monstrosity seem just a bit smaller.

Typically, the LARC-LX was tasked with carrying heavy machinery to the shore in order to prepare a landing area. Stuff like excavators, bulldozers, and other heavy equipment likely also made by LeTourneau. Sometimes it would also carry equipment like tanks and fighting vehicles, but the fact that it could carry up to 200 troops seems more like a demonstration figure to show off more than anything else. The image of 200 excited soldiers running aboard a landing craft in full gear would certainly be a good way to sell your vehicle to the Army. In fact, a video of such a demonstration is in the video below.