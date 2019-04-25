Tactical-Style H1 Hummer by Mil-Spec Is the Tough Truck to Buy If You've Got $295K

“Six really is the culmination of everything our company has learned over the past four years restoring both the military and civilian model Hummers down to the smallest detail,” comments Mil-Spec Automotive CEO Adam Mitchell. “These trucks offer so much potential and really are amazing platforms for a company like ours to come in and re-engineer as well as redesign them as bespoke builds for enthusiasts looking for something completely different.”

This build started life as a 1996 Hummer H1 but was completely disassembled and rebuilt to be as close to new as possible.

Painted Deep Sky Black, the Hummer has a 500 horsepower, 6.6-liter Duramax diesel engine and an Allison six-speed automatic transmission. Of course, it also has four-wheel drive.