Tactical-Style H1 Hummer by Mil-Spec Is the Tough Truck to Buy If You've Got $295K
When the typical pickup truck just won't do the job, whip out the full arsenal and spring for this military-grade behemoth.
Hummer was a civilian vehicle brand that was ahead of its time. Its ethos simply didn't click with the public when it was around, but now, people want lifted off-road brutes to perform everyday tasks like taking the kids to school or driving to work. Regardless of the camp you fall in, if you're waxing nostalgic for an original H1 and want a premium experience, Mil-Spec has the perfect offering for you with its latest tactical-inspired creation.
This H1, the Detroit company's sixth build, has been updated and modernized while touting a traditional slant-back look of the military version.
“Six really is the culmination of everything our company has learned over the past four years restoring both the military and civilian model Hummers down to the smallest detail,” comments Mil-Spec Automotive CEO Adam Mitchell. “These trucks offer so much potential and really are amazing platforms for a company like ours to come in and re-engineer as well as redesign them as bespoke builds for enthusiasts looking for something completely different.”
This build started life as a 1996 Hummer H1 but was completely disassembled and rebuilt to be as close to new as possible.
Painted Deep Sky Black, the Hummer has a 500 horsepower, 6.6-liter Duramax diesel engine and an Allison six-speed automatic transmission. Of course, it also has four-wheel drive.
Nitto Ridge Grappler tires 38 inches in size help with the off-road duties, and a Warn 12,000 pound winch is there in case the driver would get stuck, or perhaps needs to move something out of the way. There's also a RideTech airbag suspension system, which adds up to four inches of additional ride height for off-road ground clearance or running over zombies.
To add a final touch of luxury, the build comes with Mil-Spec-designed Pelican Elite Travel System Luggage. That's right, your Hummer has matching suitcases in super-stealth guise.
Looking to add this to your garage? Well, sadly, you can't. But you can get a launch edition build slot for a future build. This build's MSRP is $295,039. The buyer will have quite a unique ride, though.
