These American States Love to Speed More Than the Rest

Nobody enjoys getting a speeding ticket. We all know those certain spots where police sit along the interstate or behind a sign in the center of town, and we carefully watch our speed so as not to attract the dreaded flashing red and blue lights. But, sometimes, it happens. You've been pulled over and are receiving a ticket courtesy of the long arm of the law. Trust that you're not alone—a new study helps to show which state's police writes the most speeding tickets, making up a huge portion of the 9.1 million issued across the U.S. last year.

A Honda dealership in Yonkers, New York collected data on speeding tickets issued across 48 states from 2011 through 2017 (Arkansas and Louisiana) were excluded. The first dataset contains the names of the states which hand out the most overall speeding tickets:

California New York Florida Georgia North Carolina

Unsurprisingly, the top three states (California, New York, and Florida) all have a minimum fining speed of one mile per hour over the posted limit.