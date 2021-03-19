The '80s MG EX-E Was a Rally-Derived Supercar From Brighter British Car Days

By the mid-1980s, historic sports car manufacturer MG was in dire straits. It was down to selling rebadged Austins, and its ownership British Leyland was on the verge of collapse. MG needed a moon shot to have any hopes of a brand renaissance, and at the 1985 Frankfurt Motor Show, it launched one in the form of the radical, rally car-derived supercar concept the EX-E.

Loosely resembling 1984's Pininfarina-penned Honda HP-X concept, this bubble-canopied concept borrowed its drivetrain from MG's Group B rally car, the Metro 6R4. Mounted amidships was a loosely Cosworth DFV-related 3.0-liter, naturally aspirated V6; a screamer of a motor in race trim, and still a potent one in milder tune, making around 250 horsepower according to MGCars.org.