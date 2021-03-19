The '80s MG EX-E Was a Rally-Derived Supercar From Brighter British Car Days

By the mid-1980s, historic sports car manufacturer MG was in dire straits. It was down to selling rebadged Austins, and its ownership British Leyland was on the verge of collapse. MG needed a moon shot to have any hopes of a brand renaissance, and at the 1985 Frankfurt Motor Show, it launched one in the form of the radical, rally car-derived supercar concept the EX-E.
Loosely resembling 1984's Pininfarina-penned Honda HP-X concept, this bubble-canopied concept borrowed its drivetrain from MG's Group B rally car, the Metro 6R4. Mounted amidships was a loosely Cosworth DFV-related 3.0-liter, naturally aspirated V6; a screamer of a motor in race trim, and still a potent one in milder tune, making around 250 horsepower according to MGCars.org.
Though some power was sapped on its way through a manual transmission and all-wheel drive, performance was regained from an ultra-light chassis and body. Bonded to an aluminum alloy frame were polypropylene panels, whose slick drag coefficient of 0.24 (equal to the Tesla Model S) and minimal weight helped facilitate an estimated zero-to-60 time of under five seconds and a top speed of 170. Driver-adjustable aero could shed drag further or add downforce for cornering, which would've been more than competent with double-wishbone suspension, active damping, and anti-lock brakes.
The technology inside the cabin was more ambitious still, with doors opened by key cards, each linked to seat and climate control settings for individual drivers according to Motor Sport Magazine. It had an in-headrest car phone, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, and rain-sensitive wipers; a technology only Mercedes-Benz offered for the longest time. So radical was the EX-E—particularly for MG—that one of its designers reportedly hinted it may have influenced the development of the paradigm-shifting Honda NSX. (And by extension, the McLaren F1, though the EX-E is mechanically closer to the Jaguar XJ220, which inherited its engine.)