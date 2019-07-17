Merge Now Episode #9: Mike Granoff of Maniv Mobility

I was covering the traditional auto industry when I first met Mike Granoff of Maniv Mobility, and looking back I realize that he was the person who introduced me to the way of thinking about cars and mobility that has grown into my obsession with "mobility technology." At the time Mike was working on one of the most far-sighted (though ultimately ill-fated) companies in the space, Project Better Place, which showed me how dramatically cars could be reimagined. It also made me obsessed with battery swap technology, which is what ultimately sucked me into a multi-year Tesla obsession that produced my upcoming book.