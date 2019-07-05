Ultra-Rare, Porsche-Powered 1955 Tempo Mikafa Vintage Camper Is Headed to Auction

When it comes to collectible Porsches, all types of 911s, 356s, 550 Spyders, 928s, 944s, 968s, and last but not least, 914s, are the models that typically first come to mind. There are even collectible Porsche tractors from when they first started off making heavy-duty farm equipment. But how about a Porsche-powered vintage camper? Yep, you read that correctly.

Headed to Mecum Auctions during Monterey Car Week in August is this incredibly rare 1955 Tempo Mikafa Sport camper. Although not a Porsche by name, this is one of just three Tempo Mikafa’s initially fitted with the same Porsche boxer-four engine that served duty in the Type 356. Some other Tempos initially came with the same air-cooled, 25-horsepower flat-four found in the original Volkswagen Beetle, but not this one.

Each Tempo camper was built by special order between 1955 and 1959 and featured an all-aluminum body by Mikafa, a company based in Minden, Mkara who specialized in unique coachwork. When fitted with the Porsche engine, it was called the “Sport” model, and it even came with bespoke Porsche badging to signify that there was something even more unique under the hood.