Listen to the 6 Best Sounding V-6 Engines of All Time

A relative latecomer to the automotive world, the V-6 engine is possibly the single least-loved performance engine. Its application as either the cheap engine in cars otherwise loved for having V-8s—like Mustangs—or the big engine in commuter cars—think Camry—has left it in vehicular no man's land. For decades, If you wanted a split of economy and performance, you've opted for turbocharged four-cylinders, and if you wanted the pure force that says bro, watch this, you'd grab a V-8.

But not everyone has overlooked the virtues of the V-6. Automakers have long embraced the V-6, mostly because it produces smoother power than a four-pot in a package of a similar size, and with a little boost or revs, a V-6 can often match a V-8. For that reason, V-6s have a storied history as performance engines, in road cars as revolutionary as the Honda NSX, race cars like the Renault RS01, and at their meeting point, in the Lancia Stratos.

In celebration of the under-loved V-6, enjoy six of the best-sounding examples of this engine, one for each of those marvelous cylinders. We saved the best for last.

6. Lancia Stratos HF (Group 4)