Endless Crash in 'Mountain of Hell' Race Is the Biggest Bike Pileup You'll Ever See

While there's no doubt that at least some riders sustained injuries from their tough trip, no official count has been released. Luckily, those who slid off the course and into the snowy banks appeared to be moving and on their feet instead of tumbling down even farther.

The event itself is difficult enough given the rough and often icy terrain that riders face, forcing a display of endurance and tested skill. Given the nature of this race's hurried start in which riders take off from the blocks all at once, some have compared it to a classic Le Mans-style start which, as history shows, brought on its own share of calamity.

After watching this video, you can rest assured knowing that someone, somewhere is always going to be braver—and more senseless—than you. In this case, that seems okay.