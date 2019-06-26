Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'Kicking Gas' Parody Shows Sad Reality Electric Car Shopping

Have you ever tried to buy an EV and have a salesperson push you away from it, or vice versa? If so, you already know what this video is all about. Renowned action star Arnold Schwarzenegger takes on the toughest role of his incredible career to shed light on a widespread issue. Believe it or not, the "Governator" plays a car salesman—but not just any car salesman—one who hates electric cars.

Schwarzenegger teamed up with Veloz, a coalition of electric car industry stakeholders, to inform the public of the benefit to driving electric cars in a hilarious skit called "Kicking Gas." The former body-builder goes undercover as alternate persona Howard Kleiner; a car salesman who despises electric cars almost as much as he loves the smell of exhaust. Kleiner works at a used car lot, obviously, and receives visits from several individuals and families during the three-and-a-half minute skit, all of who are interested in switching from traditional gas-powered cars to something a bit more green.