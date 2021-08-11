The C8 Corvette Has a Diesel Glow Plug Light on Its Dash Due to Parts Sharing

The odds are pretty good that your car doesn't have glow plugs. Spark plugs, probably, but glow plugs are pretty much for diesels only—they're used to introduce heat to the combustion chamber in compression-ignition engines. So why does the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette, which definitely isn't powered by a Duramax, have a glow plug light on the dash?

This unusual detail received widespread attention in the wake of a Reddit post, showing a photo of what's said to be a new C8's instrument panel. The symbol depicted is identical to that of a standard glow plug light and, as the poster notes, it's not explained in the Corvette's owner's manual in the dash light section spanning pages 84 to 92. Innocently, the Reddit poster called the light an Easter egg on GM's part, though when we reached out to GM for an explanation, we learned that the reality isn't so whimsical.