GM Benchmarked the Corvette Z06 Against a Ferrari 458 Because the 488 Wasn't Soulful Enough

The fact that General Motors refers to the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 as a supercar should tell you everything you need to know. The Z06 is meant to be a world-class performance car, one capable of going toe-to-toe with the best from Porsche and Ferrari. And when it came time to benchmark the Z06 against a red car from Maranello, GM reportedly ruled out the twin-turbocharged 488 GTB for not having enough character.

As revealed in Motortrend's first impression of the Z06 and confirmed to us by a GM spokesperson, the "Corvette team" benchmarked early C8 prototypes against a Ferrari 458, way back when the C8 was wrapped in a Holden Ute body shell. That would've been about 2013 or 2014, before the 488 GTB came out. When it did finally drop, GM sold off its 458 and bought one—only to sell the 488 and purchase another used 458. The naturally aspirated Ferrari wasn't just more analogous to the Z06 than the 488 and its forced induction; the 458 was apparently, as Motortrend put it, "more soulful."