The Touring Aero 3 Is a Gorgeous Ferrari Reskin Inspired By 1930s Race Cars
It is not a digital rendering, it's a real car.
If you’re like me, then you probably assumed this Touring Superleggera Aero 3 was just another very well done digital rendering of a concept vehicle. I am delighted to say that this car is real, and there will be more than one available for sale—precisely 15 of them. This V12 powered work of art comes from the master coachbuilders at Touring Superleggera, and it is designed to look like a descendant of a 1930s race car.
Since 1926, Touring Superleggera has built commissioned, ultra-light touring cars for premium automakers like Alfa Romeo and Maserati. Today, Touring Superleggera is dedicated to making bespoke designs by combining traditional coach building methods with modern technology. Its most recent contributions to the automotive world include the Alfa Disco Volante and the Maserati Sciàdipersia.
The Aero 3 is the company’s latest design. Underneath its carbon fiber body is a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta. Touring Superleggera did not bother with tuning the engine or tweaking the suspension. All its attention was focused on saving weight, and making it look good as your next desktop wallpaper.
So, this is a re-bodied Ferrari F12 with a 730 horsepower 6.3-liter V12 and seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox that’s been stretched seven inches and shredded 400 pounds off its curb weight. Is it fast? Oh yeah, but who cares because when you see it, all you want to do is walk around it and process every detail. This car is so stunning that it creates an almost calming sensation while admiring it. Like listening to the sound of a handcrafted watch ticking away or feeling the texture of a well-made article of clothing.
Touring Superleggera states that each Aero 3 requires at least 5,000 work hours to complete, and the customer needs to wait six months before taking delivery.
The photos we are seeing is the first Aero 3 built. According to Automobile, a reported total of three out of 15 have been sold already. This one is finished in Stratosphere Red and inspired by the 1938 Alfa Romeo 2900 B LM Coupe Berlinetta Areodinamica that raced at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
According to Roadshow, the Aero 3 will be making its official public debut at the Salon Privé show at Castle Blenheim in the UK. I could not be more envious of the crowds of people who will get a chance to see this car up close and in person. This car is a work of art, and I can’t stop looking at it.
