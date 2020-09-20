The Touring Aero 3 Is a Gorgeous Ferrari Reskin Inspired By 1930s Race Cars

If you’re like me, then you probably assumed this Touring Superleggera Aero 3 was just another very well done digital rendering of a concept vehicle. I am delighted to say that this car is real, and there will be more than one available for sale—precisely 15 of them. This V12 powered work of art comes from the master coachbuilders at Touring Superleggera, and it is designed to look like a descendant of a 1930s race car.

Since 1926, Touring Superleggera has built commissioned, ultra-light touring cars for premium automakers like Alfa Romeo and Maserati. Today, Touring Superleggera is dedicated to making bespoke designs by combining traditional coach building methods with modern technology. Its most recent contributions to the automotive world include the Alfa Disco Volante and the Maserati Sciàdipersia.

The Aero 3 is the company’s latest design. Underneath its carbon fiber body is a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta. Touring Superleggera did not bother with tuning the engine or tweaking the suspension. All its attention was focused on saving weight, and making it look good as your next desktop wallpaper.