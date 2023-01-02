Mercedes Recalls More Than 120,000 Cars for Sunroofs That Can Detach, Again

Mercedes-Benz will recall more than 120,000 cars for sunroof panels that are a little too good at their one and only job. Late last month, the automaker said it would bring in 123,696 2001-2011 C-Class, CLK, E-Class, and related CLS-Class models for sunroof panels that could detach. According to paperwork filed with the NHTSA last year, Mercedes-Benz concluded that over time the panels could detach due to insufficient primer drying for the panels. Considering all the affected models have been out of production for several years, Mercedes took nearly five years and three recalls from the first reported incident in 2017 to the recall announced last month.

No injuries related to the defect have been reported. Owners of affected vehicles will be asked to bring their cars to dealers for inspection and, if necessary, repairs to the sunroof.

Affected cars may have been assembled before July 19, 2010. Before then, Mercedes says one of its suppliers for the sunroof panels reduced adhesive drying time from more than five minutes to less than two minutes. In 2019, Mercedes issued a similar recall for nearly 750,000 cars with drying times of less than two minutes. However, the automaker and supplier suspected that more vehicles could be affected by the defect beyond the initial recall. In 2021, that recall was expanded to more models with longer drying times after reports of more sunroof detachments. Last year, Mercedes determined that still more models could be defective due to differing drying climates at the supplier’s factory.

For more information about the recall or to check if your vehicle is affected by the recall, go to NHTSA.gov.