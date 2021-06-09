Pulling the Paddles in the 2021 Karma GS-6 Makes the Most Charming Noises

The 2021 Karma GS-6 is a gorgeous hybrid sedan. You can tell it prioritizes design over almost everything else, especially once you sit inside it. The interior is stylish as heck, particularly when upholstered in the black-and-white motif as the GS-6 Karma loaned me was. But beyond the obvious visual treats is an audible one. I didn't expect to write about the noise a near-silent hybrid car makes, but turns out it does do a good noise. Just not from where you'd think. It might seem strange for something like the GS-6 to have paddle shifters at all, but they aren't there for upshifting or downshifting like in traditional cars. Rather, the left-hand paddle controls whether the car is in Stealth, Sustain, or Sport modes, while the right-hand paddle controls the three regen settings, depending on how aggressive you want them to be.

Kristen Lee

And each time you pull one of those paddles, the action is accompanied by a soothing, xylophone-like chime. Check it out: