2021 Karma GS-6 First Drive Review: A Stunning Hybrid Alternative For the Non-Conformists

As I explained in my earlier AMA post, the Karma Automotive's cars look like the ill-fated Fisker Karma because they still use Henrik Fisker's design. After Chinese parts supplier Wanxiang Group bought Fisker Automotive in a bankruptcy auction, it renamed the company to Karma Automotive and produced its first production hybrid car in 2016 called the Karma Revero. After that came the Revero GT, which was quite expensive. This past winter, Karma decided to lower the price point of its cars by launching the GS-6 line and promoted the Revero GT to a halo position.

Three cars make up the GS-6 line: the base GS-6 with a starting price of $85,700, the GS-6L (for Luxury) with a starting price of $95,700, and the GS-6S (for Sport) starting at $105,700. An all-electric version of the GS-6, the GSe-6, will launch later this year. As standard, the GS-6 and GS-6L come with 21-inch wheels and Brembo brakes.

The cars are what Karma calls "extended-range electric vehicles." They are not plug-in hybrids and the onboard, BMW-sourced gasoline engine (a three-cylinder turbo affair, the same as what you got in the i8 and base Mini Cooper) does not power the wheels whatsoever. Rather, it powers the battery that drives the two motors, one for each rear wheel. There's a 28-kWh battery pack that can produced a claimed 80 miles of purely electric range. Combined with the gasoline engine, the GS-6 can put down a claimed 328 miles.