2021 Karma GS-6 First Drive Review: A Stunning Hybrid Alternative For the Non-Conformists

Rubber-Band Slingshot
The GS-6 comes with three driving modes, which you can toggle through with the left-hand paddle. The right-hand paddle controls the three different regen modes, getting more aggressive as you cycle through. Three drive modes—Stealth, Sustain, and Sport—control the car's on-road behavior.
Because it is rear-wheel-drive, the GS-6 does not have the neck-snapping acceleration of an all-wheel-drive EV. Rather, flooring it feels like you've just been launched from the world's biggest slingshot; there's a rubbery aspect to the way it flings itself forward. It is certainly not slow but you can definitely feel it battling its own inertia when you poke it a bit. But the weight is low, so it's quite planted over its wheels through the corners, the well-weighted steering doing a nice job of articulating the road to your fingers.
Surprisingly, the ride quality is on the sportier side, which meant it didn't soak up bumps and cracks like a sponge and instead expressed them through the seat. Don't get me wrong, it's not over-achieving sports-car levels of harshness, but you'll definitely be aware of the road's imperfections in the GS-6. I didn't mind it, though. Paired with the tighter steering, a rumblier suspension made me feel like the car was more awake and alert. Never a bad thing.