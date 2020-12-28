Steep, Terrifying 'Ice Chute' Causes Four-Tundra Pileup and Strands a Fifth

Of all the phrases I least want to hear to describe a road I'm on, "ice chute" is near the top. Yet that's how the Colorado 4x4 Rescue and Recovery group describes this steep mountain pass that caused the kind of four-Toyota-Tundra pileup you'd expect to see in civilization rather than out in the wilderness. Getting all four trucks out of trouble and helping a fifth Tundra with them was a truly complex and fascinating operation.

The five trucks were driving on a trail just south of Almagre Mountain in Teller County, Colorado when they reached a particularly steep downhill section. According to Colorado 4x4 Rescue and Recovery, the truck at the back of the group was able to stop a few hundred feet behind the treacherous section of road, but the other four weren't so lucky.