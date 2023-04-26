The War Zone
There Are Some Sweet Lego Car Sets on Sale on Amazon Right Now

You’re never too old for Legos.

byAndrew P. Collins
There Are Some Sweet Lego Car Sets on Sale on Amazon Right Now
Andrew P. Collins
You're never too old for Legos, and the toymaker has clearly leaned into that fact by providing a wide range of complexity levels in its kits. Even among the realistic car sets, there are easy ones and others that look like they could take almost as much time as a real car project. Here are a few I found on sale that all look pretty accessible, fun, and cheap.

Legos for Car Nerds

More Casual Kits

For Younger Builders

