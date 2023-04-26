There Are Some Sweet Lego Car Sets on Sale on Amazon Right Now
You’re never too old for Legos.
and the toymaker has clearly leaned into that fact by providing a wide range of complexity levels in its kits. Even among the realistic car sets, there are easy ones and others that look like they could take almost as much time as a real car project. Here are a few I found on sale that all look pretty accessible, fun, and cheap.
Legos for Car Nerds
- Technic Jeep Wrangler (19% off)
- Technic Batmobile (from The Batman) (10% off)
- Technic Porsche 99X Formula E Car (20% off)
- Technic Bugatti Bolide (13% off)
- Technic McLaren Senna GTR (20% off)
More Casual Kits
- James Bond 007 Aston Martin DB5 (20% off)
- Lamborghini Countach (20% off)
- Koenigsegg Jesko (20% off)
- Technic John Deere Tractor and Trailer (20% off)
- Technic Megalodon Monster Truck (14% off)
- Off-Road Camp Adventure Set (20% off)
- Farmer's Market Carrot Van (39% off)
- Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E and Mercedes-AMG Project One Set (20% off)
- New York City Skyline (park little cars in front of it!) (12% off)
For Younger Builders
- Sports Car Police Chase (20% off)
- Recycling Truck (20% off)
- Tree-Planting Truck (20% off)
- Jurassic Park Six-Wheeled Truck and Helicopter Set (22% off)
- E-Sports Tournament Truck (20% off)
- Ice Cream Truck (20% off)