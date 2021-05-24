Remember the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar? The "F1 car for the streets" that was first announced all the way back in 2016? Well, it's still under development, but thanks to Car Spy Media on YouTube, there's now footage of it testing on and around the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Rocking the same red, black, and silver livery first seen earlier this year, this may be the most candid and undisguised look at the AMG One yet.

To recap, the limited-run hypercar uses the 1.6-liter hybrid turbo V6 out of the company's championship-winning Formula 1 car that produces 1,000 horsepower. Only 275 will be made and all of them are already sold.