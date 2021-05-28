Mercedes Has Finally Unstuck the Nut From Bottas' F1 Car

Formula 1 cars are sensitive machines, where even minor malfunctions—like the front wing catching a plastic bag—can ruin a race. It's rare, though, to see failure of a part as elementary as a lug nut, one of which on Valtteri Bottas's car failed Mercedes-AMG last Sunday in Monaco. After countless ugga-duggas, mechanics gave up on changing Bottas's tires, and wheeled the Finn into the garage, bringing his second-place run to an ignominious end. Unable to remove the nut on-site, Mercedes shipped its car back to the factory with a plan to cut the nut off, and after four days, it finally has the wheel free.

The team displayed the freed wheel on Twitter, where a photo showed the telltale marks of metal-on-metal abrasion. Having gotten everything apart, Mercedes was also able to diagnose what went awry, which it determined to have been a mechanic's impact gun going on at a slight angle.