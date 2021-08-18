Bold: Mercedes Reveals C-Class All-Terrain Wagon With a Jump Shot
No word if this is covered by the warranty.
Did something happen to make crossovers uncool? Not that they weren't already, but why else would car companies suddenly hit us hard and fast with lifted wagons, of all things? There's now a Subaru Outback Wilderness and Mercedes-Benz is making a second lifted wagon in the form of the C-Class All-Terrain.
Building on the success of the E-Class All-Terrain, the C-Class All-Terrain contests a segment that previously belonged entirely to the Audi A4 Allroad. Stronger steering knuckles permit the mounting of larger wheels and tires, which increase ground clearance by 1.6 inches. Two off-road driving modes, one of them with a hill descent assist, help the All-Terrain's standard all-wheel-drive maintain traction on all surfaces—or simply break it, by sending up to 55 percent of power to the rear axle.
Power itself comes from a pair of mild hybrid options, one gas and one diesel, both of which channel their torque through a nine-speed automatic. Fully equipped, C-Class All-Terrains can tow up to 3,968 pounds (more than a base Ford Ranger), or find their way through the darkness with optional Digital Light off-road illumination, active up to 31 mph.
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain debuts next month in Germany and will be in dealers in Europe by the end of the year. Mercedes hasn't said anything about it hitting the United States yet, so we've reached out to Mercedes to determine its availability over here, as well as whether there'll be an AMG All-Terrain, four-cylinder hybrid and all. We will update when we receive a statement.
Got a better battle wagon? Drop pics in my inbox: james@thedrive.com
