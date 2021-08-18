Bold: Mercedes Reveals C-Class All-Terrain Wagon With a Jump Shot

Did something happen to make crossovers uncool? Not that they weren't already, but why else would car companies suddenly hit us hard and fast with lifted wagons, of all things? There's now a Subaru Outback Wilderness and Mercedes-Benz is making a second lifted wagon in the form of the C-Class All-Terrain.

Building on the success of the E-Class All-Terrain, the C-Class All-Terrain contests a segment that previously belonged entirely to the Audi A4 Allroad. Stronger steering knuckles permit the mounting of larger wheels and tires, which increase ground clearance by 1.6 inches. Two off-road driving modes, one of them with a hill descent assist, help the All-Terrain's standard all-wheel-drive maintain traction on all surfaces—or simply break it, by sending up to 55 percent of power to the rear axle.