Would You Buy This Pristine 1986 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.3 or a Brand New E-Class?

The listing states that the 190 E 2.3 was optioned with an automatic transmission and has working air-conditioning, heating, all four electric windows, a Becker Grand Prix audio system, and cruise control.

Though of the same generation as the legendary W201 190 Evo, this particular 190 E 2.3 is powered by a 2.3-liter inline 4-cylinder engine and produced just 134 horsepower and 148 pound-feet of torque. This specific example is featured with a red metallic paint combined with a tan leather interior. According to the seller, the car is absolutely complete and even comes with a second spare key. It’s also never been registered, which could become an issue if the buyer ever decides to register it for road use.