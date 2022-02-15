The Mercedes-Benz EQS may cost similar to what a Tesla Model S does, but the two aren't to be mistaken for competitors. Not only is the EQS a segment above the Model S, it's also the flagship of the foremost automotive luxury brand in the world. Soon, though, Tesla will have to worry about Model S sales being driven down by the AMG EQS's smaller sibling, the Mercedes-AMG EQE, which drops next year with up to 677 all-wheel horsepower and four-wheel steering, as well as styling that's... Let's just say aerodynamic.

Mercedes' midsize performance EV has a chassis constructed largely from recycled steel, which in its floor encloses a 90.6 kilowatt-hour battery, whose range hasn't been finalized but is expected to come in somewhere in the upper-mid 200-mile range. The AMG model's headlining feature is the power generated by its AMG-specific permanently excited synchronous motors, which have unique windings, laminations, and a different inverter to enable higher speeds.