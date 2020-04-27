Brabus' Ultimate E Electric Smart Car Actually Sounds Fun as Hell

Smart cars are the perfect tiny zip-zappers for city-wide escapades, but they’re not exactly anything we'd consider exhilarating—until now. Legendary Mercedes-Benz tuner Brabus set out to change that, with a surprisingly mean-looking Ultimate E Facelift, which is the latest chapter in the tuner's tradition of tuning the tiny electric cars. This means that the tiny EV now has more power and looks the business—just don't expect to get any nods from typical sports car owners.

We’ve seen other attempts at making the tiny car go fast, but most of them feature full-on engine swaps. Brabus’ tune gets the job done, albeit modestly, via selectable driving modes on the Smart EQ ForTwo. The Eco setting includes heavy regenerative braking to recoup power. Sport mode sharpens pedal response and lowers braking regen to standard levels. The Sport+ setting is where all tiny hell breaks loose, as peak power reaches 92 horsepower and torque jumps to nearly 133 pound-feet. Combine that with the car's rear-wheel-drive layout, instant torque, and a one-speed transmission, and a good time is a guarantee.