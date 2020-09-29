China's Blatant Corvette C1 Copy Headlines Electric Retro Concepts From Beijing Motor Show

In order to improve its air quality while boosting the economy, China is rapidly replacing its huge domestic vehicle fleet with locally-built electrified alternatives. The 2020 Beijing Motor Show—social distancing be damned—showcased what the near-future holds for Chinese motorists as a result. However, regardless of the new hybrid and BEV powertrains, the...inspired design movement remains as strong as ever over there.

Dropping the microphone at the annual Beijing show, local Songsan Motors announced that for the equivalent of $86,000, it will now offer the SS Dolphin, an almost exact plug-in hybrid copy of the four-headlamp 1958 Chevrolet Corvette C1. Powered by the combination of a 1.5-liter turbo engine and an electric motor fed by a 16-kilowatt-hour battery pack, the SS Dolphin comes with LED lights and a removable hardtop on a body that's 11.8 inches longer and 3.7 inches taller than Chevrolet's sports car penned over six decades ago. Thanks to its combined output of 315 horsepower, it's faster too, with a zero to 62 mph time rumored to be under five seconds. Back in 1958, the same stunt took the V8-powered C1 around seven seconds.

Just like the classic's, the SS Dolphin's hardtop fits in the trunk.