The Red Pig: How the Original AMG Ended Up Testing Fighter Jet Parts Before Vanishing

AMG didn't come into this world synonymous with Mercedes-Benz the way it has been for decades now. Their partnership had humbler beginnings in late-1960s touring car racing with an experimental sedan christened Rote Sau, or Red Pig. It hit the racing scene and did better than it had any right to before getting outlawed from competition and taking on a new life in the aerospace industry. But we don't know for sure what happened from there because the original Red Pig hasn't been seen in decades.

Documentation of the Red Pig's history is patchy, but Hagerty indicates it was built at the end of the '60s by the nascent AMG with some collaboration from Mercedes itself, despite the brand's official divestment from racing after the '55 Le Mans disaster. According to fansite RoteSau.co.za, the Red Pig was constructed from a crashed 300SEL 6.3 (possibly using a new shell) to compete in the European Touring Car Championship, which at the time was apparently running a hybrid of Group 2 and Group 5 Special Touring Car regulations.